'We wait for this the whole year': The best memes and jokes on #MumbaiWinter

On Friday morning, Mumbai at 11.4 degrees Celsius has recorded the lowest minimum temperature for the month of January after 2013. After the mercury dipped to 11 degrees Celsius, netizens took to Twitter to express how they felt about the weather.

According to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, "11.3 degrees Celsius today is the lowest of the season. It is the lowest after 2013. On January 6th, 2013 it was 10.4 degrees. All-time record is 7.4 degree recorded on January 22nd in 1962."