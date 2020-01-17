'We wait for this the whole year': The best memes and jokes on #MumbaiWinter

On Friday morning, Mumbai at 11.4 degrees Celsius has recorded the lowest minimum temperature for the month of January after 2013. After the mercury dipped to 11 degrees Celsius, netizens took to Twitter to express how they felt about the weather.
According to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, "11.3 degrees Celsius today is the lowest of the season. It is the lowest after 2013. On January 6th, 2013 it was 10.4 degrees. All-time record is 7.4 degree recorded on January 22nd in 1962."
The city of dreams has seen some odd weather conditions in the past couple of months. After experiencing an extended monsoon, the city also witnessed a wet Christmas after it saw sudden spells of rain across town as well as the suburbs.
After the mercury dipped to 11 degrees Celsius, people took to Twitter to share their morning mood. After which #MumbaiWinter started trending on Twitter and the tweets that have been doing are hilarious.
According to Mumbai Mirror, the temperature dropped to 15.4 degrees Celsius in the suburbs on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday. The minimum temperature in south Mumbai was 17.6 degrees Celsius.
“This spell of cold weather will only last till Friday. The drop in temperature is a result of western disturbance that is bringing cold and dry winds from north India. We expect a slight rise in the temperature by Saturday,” an official from the India Meteorological Department told Mumbai Mirror.
