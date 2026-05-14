'We Spoke About Groceries Before He Left': Virar Family Mourns BEST Conductor Killed In Andheri Bus Crash | VIDEO

BEST conductor Shekhar Rawate’s sudden death in an Andheri bus crash leaves his Virar family and neighbours devastated | File Photo

Mumbai, May 14: Virar resident Shekhar Baburao Rawate left for duty on Thursday morning like any other day. Before stepping out of the house, he had a brief conversation with his younger son about buying groceries. Hours later, the family received the devastating news that the 53-year-old BEST bus conductor had died in a tragic collision in Andheri West.

Rawate was killed after getting trapped between buses during a chain accident near Amboli Naka on S.V. Road, where traffic had slowed due to a fallen tree. He was working as a conductor with a Mateshwari-operated BEST bus when the accident took place.

Family struggles to cope with sudden loss

His elder son, Prathamesh Rawate, who works with Mahindra Automobile, said the family is still unable to believe the sudden loss. “He left home normally for work. We were expecting him to return in the evening like every day,” a family member said.

Neighbours and relatives described Rawate as a soft-spoken and hardworking man who spent years working in public transport services. Before joining the current BEST wet lease service, he had also worked with the Vasai-Virar city bus service.

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Neighbours gather to support grieving family

Family members said he remained committed to his job despite long working hours and difficult travel conditions. The news of his death spread quickly in their Virar neighbourhood, with relatives and friends gathering at the residence to support the grieving family.

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