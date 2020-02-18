We keep upgrading mobile app: BEST

Mumbai: Following the FPJ’s report published on February 17 on the malfunctioning and technical glitches suffered on the official 'Pravas App' of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, BEST officials clarified they continuously upgrade the app and improve the live tracking facility of the buses on priority. Earlier, FPJ had reported that the commuters who regularly use the official app believe it requires rework and upgradation as it is mired with technical malfunctions.

Speaking to FPJ, the BEST spokesperson and public relations officer, Manoj Varade stated, "Technical upgradation of the application is carried out regularly, and complaints are addressed as and when reported." He said the technical team is directly supervised by the BEST general manager, Surendrakumar Badge, who monitors the progress of the app regularly.

“For the digital platform, we have a dedicated team of technical experts. The beta app testers are also being roped in to track the day-to-day activity of the platform,” Varade said. “We are introducing at least one new route every day on average. We try to update the routes on the interface of the app as soon as we can,” he added.

The BEST spokesperson said the management's main objective was to make the app user-friendly and initiate optimum work by implementing suggestions received regularly. “BEST is in the process of upgrading itself. We are widening both our service and presence on the digital media. Even when we receive suggestions and complaints, we try to take it positively and better our service,” the spokesperson said.