We don’t pay attention to what Raut says: Maharashtra Cong chief Patole

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole on Monday took a swipe at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut over his statement on the opposition front at the national level and Congress party’s drubbing in West Bengal election. Patole said the party does not take Raut seriously nor do they read Saamna which is Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece in which Raut is executive editor.

‘’We don’t pay attention to what Sanjay Raut says. Nor do we read Saamna. It is a fact that Sanjay Raut is always criticising others. However, he must realise that criticising others does not make his party grow,’’ said Patole.

Raut on Sunday said such a strong front comprising opposition parties is a need of the hour but clarified that it cannot be formed without the Congress as it is the soul.

"There is a need for an opposition front at the national level. Whether such a front on the lines of Maha Vikas Aghadi running the government in Maharashtra can be formed at the all-India level? I have discussed the issue at length with the NCP president Sharad Pawar who is recovering from three surgeries. However, there will be some movement on this front,’’ said Raut.

Patole earlier had snubbed Raut for making a pitch for Sharad Pawar to be the UPA chairperson. Incidentally, Congress is sharing power with Shiv Sena and NCP in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government but has been quite vocal against lack of due share in the government functioning.

‘’The UPA already exists and the Congress is its main constituent. Anyone who wants to join UPA is welcome. But if anyone is taking a lead to establish a third front then that is his or her question. We want to save the country and Congress is capable of that,’’ noted Patole.

He further said, ‘’ UPA’s door is open. Those who come will be welcomed. I thank Sanjay Raut for realising that Congress is the soul of the UPA. This is because the Congress party’s stand has been to protect the lives of the people and it will continue to do so in future.

Meanwhile, Patole announced that Congress will contest next assembly election slated for 2024 independently.