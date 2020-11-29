We are providing sipper, straw to Stan Swamy: Taloja Jail authorities

Tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy, an accused in the alleged Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, is being provided sipper and other facilities in the Taloja prison from the day second of his arrest, a senior prison official said on Sunday.

Swamy, 83, who is suffering from various health issues including Parkinson's disease, was arrested on October 8 and has been lodged at the Taloja prison near here in Navi Mumbai.

Talking to PTI, a senior prison official said the allegation that prison authorities were not providing sipper and straw to Swamy were "baseless".

"Not just sipper and straw, we are providing him other facilities too like a wheelchair, walking stick, walker, and two attendants were also provided to him," the official said.

"We know he is a patient, he suffers from Parkinson's disease. Why would we not provide him with things which he requires," the official said.

Meanwhile, some Delhi-based lawyers have also sent straws and sippers for the activist in a parcel along with a letter to the Taloja prison on Saturday.

"As lawyers, we were pained by the situation as all jail manuals provide for special facilities for inmates who have special needs," said Nandita Rao, one of the advocates who have signed the letter sent to the jail.

"We felt if someone does not even have a right to dignified drinking water in judicial custody, then the basic values of our Constitution and humanity are being disrespected," she added.

Swamy had earlier filed a plea in a special NIA court here, seeking that he be provided a straw and a sipper.

The court on Thursday rejected his previous application seeking a direction to the National Investigation Agency to return the straw and sipper allegedly seized from him during the arrest.

Swamy had said he needs a straw and sipper as he has trouble eating and drinking because his hands shake due to the Parkinson's disease.