FPJ Explains: Here's why netizens are ordering 'straw and sipper' for jailed activist Stan Swamy

Several netizens on Friday took to social media to share screenshots of their orders on straws and sippers, with the intended order destination being the National Investigation Agency (NIA) office or the Taloja Jail in the outskirts of Mumbai. This, the netizens said, was in solidarity with 83-year-old tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy's request to the prison authorities to provide him with a straw and sipper, which were allegedly seized from him during the arrest.

Swamy, arrested on October 8 in the alleged Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, is lodged at the Taloja prison near Mumbai.

A Mumbai court had on Thursday rejected his previous application seeking a direction to the NIA to return the straw and sipper allegedly seized from him during the arrest.

He needs a straw and sipper as he has trouble eating and drinking because his hands shake due to Parkinson's disease, he had said.

Netizens on Twitter and Facebook began en masse sharing images of their orders for a straw and sipper, reportedly with the aim to make the NIA provide the aforementioned materials to the 83-year-old suffering from Parkinson's.