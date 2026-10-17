'We Are Not Seeking To Topple Government': Bhim Army Maharashtra Protests In Mumbai, Demands CEC's Resignation | VIDEO |

Mumbai: The Bhim Army (Maharashtra) on Saturday organised a Constitution reading, distributed copies of the Constitution and staged a peaceful protest at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Dadar West, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Bhim Army Stages Protest

A video shared by news agency IANS showed Bhim Army members holding copies of the Constitution and raising slogans demanding Kumar's resignation.

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Speaking to reporters, Bhim Army (Maharashtra) state president Ashok Kamble clarified that the organisation's objective was not to topple the government but to demand the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner.

'Not Seeking Government's Removal'

“Look, people across the entire country who have faith in the Constitution have taken to the streets to protest. They have a single demand: that Gyanesh Kumar should resign. We are not talking about changing or toppling the government; that is not our objective,” Kamble said.

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He emphasised that the protest was intended to uphold constitutional values and democratic principles.

Kamble Criticises Police Action

Referring to the detention of protesters in different parts of the country, Kamble criticised the police response to demonstrations demanding Kumar's resignation.

“The way the police have humiliated individuals, especially the woman and the girls who chose to take to the streets in support of the Constitution and democracy—and the manner in which they have attempted to prevent them from protesting—is truly distressing,” he said.

Protests Over SIR Exercise

Over the past few weeks, several demonstrations have been organised across the country by groups such as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), political parties including Shiv Sena (UBT), members of the opposition INDIA bloc and other activists.

The protesters have raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The allegations surrounding the electoral roll revision exercise have become a focal point of the demonstrations, with participating groups calling for greater transparency and accountability from the Election Commission of India.