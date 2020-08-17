We are not against exams, but not in the time of pandemic: Students

Mumbai: Students in different states have expressed reservations against conducting final year examinations in view of the Covid-19 situation.

Students in Maharashtra, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka and other states have made it clear they are not against final year exams otherwise.

Following a wait of over three weeks in the Supreme Court, students of various unions in different states said they are against exams this time only because of the Covid-19 risks. Also, students stated degrees should be conferred upon on the basis of scores of previous performance in a crisis situation to avoid delay of academic plans and disruption of careers.

Tushar Sukheja, a Political Science student from New Delhi, said, "We are not against exams. We just do not want to risks our lives and the health of our family members during such unprecedented times. There are high chances of the virus infection spreading easily if even one student or exam staff is a carrier. What are we supposed to do then?"

While Ameena Nazir, a marketing student from Bengaluru, Karnataka, said, "If it wasn't for the pandemic, we would have never even thought of cancellation of final exams. It is only because of the severity of the pandemic situation that we are demanding no exams. It is as if we are walking towards danger and, the worst part is the central government is pushing us towards it."

It's not about running away from exams but finding an alternative to continue with regular processes to avoid academic loss, said Sarojia Sengupta, a Science student from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Sengupta said, "Every day is costing us time because it delays our plans for higher studies and employment opportunities. We understand the need for exams to assess our academic performance. But we cannot just sit and wait for a decision while our career opportunities slip away."

Yakun Roy, an anthropology student from Calcutta, West Bengal said, "This crisis is a battle of students across entire India. We have to stand together to support each other. The central government, Supreme Court and respective state authorities should not turn a blind eye towards the plight of students."

Along with fighting the battle, students should keep studying for exams simultaneously, said Vishaka Agadi, a University of Mumbai (MU) teacher. Agadi said, "This is a time where all of us need to be prepared for the unpredictable and the worst. Students should continue fighting for a final decision regarding exams but at the same time, keep preparing for exams just to be on the safe side. This preparation will help them gain knowledge and add to their career prospects."