Mumbai: "I want to say this to the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, you inaugurated the Siddhivinayak Temple renovation, now in Janardhan Apartment, build a cremation ground and burn us there." The painful statement came from a resident of Purushottam Wadi in Dadar, a locality situated barely 100 to 150 metres away from Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple, which is set to undergo a Rs 493-crore redevelopment and beautification plan.

Nearly 140 Marathi Janardhan Apartment families have been struggling with the Pagdi tenancy system, the promise of redevelopment, which has instead turned into years of displacement, court battles and financial hardship. Residents claim families are now scattered across Mumbai, from Dadar to Badlapur, and some have even shifted to their native villages.

The History Behind The Dispute

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, 42-year-old resident Dipesh Sawant said the issue began in 1979 when three plots in Purushottam Wadi, numbered 884, 885 and 886, were taken up for redevelopment. Together, the plots housed around 169 to 170 tenants under the Pagdi system.

The plots were owned by Maureshwar Thakur and Janardhan Kaure, and in 1979, a developer linked to the owners under the name Thakur Construction took over the redevelopment project after signing agreements. Purushottam Wadi was redeveloped into Janardhan Apartment around 1983-84, and residents alleged that nearly 140 tenants from all three plots were shifted to Plot No 886.

Pagdi System Remained

Dipesh alleged that the buildings on Plot No. 886 remained under the Pagdi system and tenants were never given ownership rights. He added, "The tenants were never properly informed about the agreements signed between the owners and the developer." He further added that tenants too did not fully understand the legal documents, sale agreements and power of attorney signed at the time.

'Sale Buildings Got OC, But We Were Left Behind'

While six rehabilitation buildings were initially planned on Plot 886, only five were completed, while the sixth remained incomplete. On the contrary, the developer on plot 884 built saleable apartment which also received OC and all flats were sold, but people in plot no 886 were ignored.

Rents Collected, No Repair Work

He claimed that despite rent being collected, no repairs wererk was carried out after the building's construction. According to residents, the BMC also inspected the building in 2019 and said repairs were mandatory, warning that if repair works are not done, the building will have to be vacated. However, when Covid-19 hit in 2020, tenants sought more time to arrange repair funds and alleged they received no support from the builder and in 2022, they were evicted.

Paying Electricity, Water Bills Despite Being Evicted

The building was declared dilapidated in 2022, and tenants were evicted, however, they alleged that despite no longer living there, they are still paying water and electricity bills in court. Not just this, they are also paying the rent for the homes where they are currently residing.

Redevelopment Stuck Between Authorities

Problems for the Janardhan Apartment residents did not end after the eviction. The redevelopment efforts continue to face delays due to disputes involving old owners, the BMC and MHADA. According to Dipesh, whenever tenants try to bring in a new developer, the old owners also demand a share in the project. He said that the then Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde had visited the area during Navratri in 2022, and also visited as Deputy CM in February 2025. Not just this, MHADA CEO Sandeep Jaiswal and his team later assured residents that work would begin by May 2025, but no work has started yet.

Residents echoed just one wish, "We are not expecting much. We only want what is legally ours, a home to live in."

Current Status Of Project

Dipesh said they have now finalised a new developer and have also filed a writ petition in court after this vaccination bench end regarding the redevelopment of the building. However, he alleged that despite their efforts to push redevelopment forward, they continue to face harassment by the BMC or the police whenever they stage protests or put up banners.

'Living A Life Worse Than Death'

Sanjay Chafilkar, who lives in Dadar with his wife, mother and son, said his family is struggling to afford a monthly rent of Rs 25,000 to Rs 26,000. "Our standard of living has completely gone for a toss. Every year, the rent increases. If we cannot pay, we will have to shift again," he said.

He also added, "People proudly say they live near Siddhivinayak, but nobody knows the kind of life we are living. We are living a life worse than death," Sanjay said emotionally, adding, "I want to say this to the Chief Minister, you inaugurated the Siddhivinayak Temple renovation, now in Janardhan Apartment, build a cremation ground and burn us there."

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