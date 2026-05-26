How Will Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple Look After Grand Transformation Under ₹493-Crore Makeover Plan? Check Here |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s iconic Shri Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple in Prabhadevi is set for a massive transformation, with the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) formally launching an ambitious Rs 493-crore redevelopment and beautification project aimed at modernising the temple precinct while preserving its spiritual and architectural heritage.

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Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde performed the Bhoomi Pujan and foundation stone-laying ceremony on Monday evening at the open courtyard near the temple’s Siddhi Entrance. The event was attended by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi and senior officials of the temple trust and civic administration.

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How Will Siddhivinayak Look After The Grand Makeover?

The architectural renders released for the project offer a glimpse into what devotees can expect once the redevelopment is completed. The new-look Siddhivinayak precinct will feature grand white marble-inspired entrances adorned with intricate carvings, towering ornamental arches, decorative domes and traditional temple motifs centred around Lord Ganesha.

Wide covered walkways with sculpted pillars and expansive queue management corridors are designed to provide shelter and smoother movement for devotees. The redesigned complex also includes elegant façade lighting, landscaped open spaces and a modern yet culturally rooted architectural aesthetic. One of the standout features in the visuals is the massive canopy-covered darshan pathway, intended to manage heavy footfall during festivals and peak days while protecting devotees from rain and heat.

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The redevelopment will be carried out in three phases, with the first phase alone costing Rs 78.01 crore. Structural consultant M/s Engineers Studio Pvt Ltd has been appointed for the initial works. Phase 1 includes revamping the temple entrance, stone cladding on the inner and outer temple walls, new flooring, lighting upgrades, plumbing work and the construction of a basement parking facility spread across two underground levels capable of accommodating around 129 vehicles.

New Gate, Free Food Service Planned

The broader project also aims to majorly improve crowd management and devotee facilities. A new 'Riddhi Gate' along Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg will be introduced to ease congestion and streamline entry and exit routes. The temple trust also plans to launch an 'Anna Daan' service offering free meals to devotees through a dedicated facilitation centre equipped with passenger lifts, advanced control systems and additional amenities.

The trust is also in the process of reportedly acquiring the adjoining Ram Mansion building to facilitate future expansion and create more space for queues, facilities and crowd dispersal systems.

The entire makeover project, expected to be completed in around 24 months, is being jointly overseen by the BMC’s G North and G South wards. Once complete, the revamped Siddhivinayak Temple precinct is expected to blend spirituality with modern infrastructure, offering devotees a safer, smoother and more visually striking pilgrimage experience.

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