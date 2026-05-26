CM Devendra Fadnavis And Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Perform Bhoomi Pujan For Major Redevelopment Of Shri Siddhivinayak Temple Precinct |

Mumbai: A major infrastructure and urban renewal project was officially inaugurated today to transform the surrounding precinct of the historic Shri Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple in Prabhadevi. The grand groundbreaking and foundation stone-laying ceremony took place this evening at 6:00 pm in the open courtyard adjacent to the temple's prominent Siddhi Entrance.

Ceremony details & dignitaries

The high-profile event was led by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who jointly performed the traditional *Bhoomi Pujan* rituals. The ceremony was also attended by key municipal dignitaries, including the Mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Ritu Tawde, and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, underscoring the collaborative governance driving the initiative.

Prior to the official unveiling, the visiting dignitaries paid obeisance at the inner sanctum of the shrine, seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha. They were accompanied during the rituals by senior administrative officials of the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple Trust—a statutory body under the state government's administration—including its Chairman Sadanand Sarvankar (who holds Minister of State rank), Treasurer Pawankumar Tripathi, and Executive Officer Veena Patil. Board trustees Rahul Londhe, Bhaskar Shetty, Mahesh Mudaliar, Gopal Dalvi, Jitendra Raut, Sudarshan Sangle, and Meena Kambli were also present.

Municipal dignitaries present

To mark the auspicious occasion, a community welfare initiative was held concurrently in partnership with prominent banking institutions, namely Punjab National Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, and the State Bank of India. Representatives from these banks joined forces with the temple trust to distribute essential household goods—including bicycles, induction cookers, and mixer grinders—free of charge to local citizens, blending urban development with civic support.

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