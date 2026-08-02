 Waze, Sharma Among 10 Charged Under UAPA In Antilia Bomb Scare & Hiran Murder Case
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Waze, Sharma Among 10 Charged Under UAPA In Antilia Bomb Scare & Hiran Murder Case

A special NIA court on Saturday framed charges against former Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, suspended policeman Sunil Mane and seven others for allegedly forming a terrorist gang

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Sunday, August 02, 2026, 10:49 AM IST
Waze, Sharma Among 10 Charged Under UAPA In Antilia Bomb Scare & Hiran Murder Case
Waze, Sharma Among 10 Charged Under UAPA In Antilia Bomb Scare & Hiran Murder Case | X

Mumbai: A special NIA court on Saturday framed charges against former Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, ex-encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, suspended policeman Sunil Mane and seven others for allegedly forming a terrorist gang, conspiring to plant an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia, and murdering Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran in 2021.

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Tenaccused were charged under provisions of the IPC for criminal conspiracy, murder, kidnapping and destruction of evidence, besides relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act.

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