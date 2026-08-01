Bhiwandi Kohinoor Collapse: BNCMC Evacuates Remaining Wing, Demolition Scheduled Today; 98 Families Left Homeless As Probe Widens

BNCMC evacuated the remaining Kohinoor Apartment wing ahead of its demolition as police widened the probe into the fatal Bhiwandi building collapse | File Photo

Bhiwandi, August 1, 2026: The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has intensified its action following the deadly Kohinoor Apartment collapse, evacuating the remaining A-Wing of the residential complex and announcing its demolition on Sunday. The civic body disconnected electricity and water supply before clearing all 60 flats in the building, citing serious safety concerns.

With the B-Wing having already collapsed, the entire residential complex has now been vacated. The two wings together comprised 98 flats and eight commercial shops, leaving nearly 98 families homeless overnight.

Demolition To Begin

BNCMC Encroachment Department In-charge Assistant Municipal Commissioner Faisal Tatli said the entire structure had been evacuated as a precautionary measure and declared unsafe for habitation.

"The building has been completely vacated. Demolition will begin at around 10 am on Sunday after ensuring all safety protocols are in place," he said.

Amrit Lal nishad (first arresting Kohinoor building) |

Ashok Paswan decrese (Accused) decrese contractor |

Bilal khan Builder and land owner |

Arrest And Investigation

Senior Police Inspector Vikram Mohite confirmed that resident Amritlal Nishad has now been arrested in connection with the case. Police said Nishad allegedly collected money from residents for structural repair work and handed the amount to contractor Ashok Paswan, who was entrusted with carrying out the repairs.

According to investigators, Nishad's role in coordinating the repair work and facilitating the execution of the project is under detailed scrutiny. Police are examining whether proper structural procedures were followed, who authorised the repairs, and whether negligence or illegal construction practices contributed to the collapse.

Residents Face Uncertainty

For many residents, the demolition marks the loss of their life's biggest investment.

Jai Prakash Pandey, who had been living in the building since 2015, said he had invested his lifetime savings in purchasing the flat.

"Now the building is being demolished, but the biggest question before my family is where we will live. Everything we built over the years has been lost," he said.

Another resident, Shyam Sundar Singh, said the building was constructed around 2012-13 and claimed residents were never informed that it had been categorised as unsafe. He had rented out his flat and was staying in another nearby building, which has also reportedly been declared dangerous. Much of his household belongings, stored in the flat for shifting, were destroyed in the collapse.

Rehabilitation Questions Emerge

Municipal sources said that out of the 98 flats in the complex, only 36 had been formally registered, with civic records available for those units.

A large number of occupants were tenants who paid rent directly to the builder or his associates, while several flats had reportedly never been registered. The situation has raised significant questions regarding rehabilitation, ownership rights and compensation for affected families.

Probe Widens

The Bhoiwada Police have registered an FIR against the building owner and developer, Bilal Ahmed Abubakar Khan, as well as contractor Ashok Paswan, who had undertaken the repair work.

During the investigation, police confirmed that Paswan himself died in the collapse while supervising the repair work. Legal experts note that although a deceased person may be named in an FIR if evidence points to their role in the incident, criminal proceedings against that individual do not continue after death.

Structural Failure Under Scanner

The tragedy occurred when a substantial portion of the B-Wing of Kohinoor Apartment collapsed during repair work, claiming 10 lives and leaving three others injured.

Preliminary findings indicate that simultaneous repair of multiple structural columns may have compromised the building's stability. However, the exact cause of the collapse will be established only after the completion of technical and forensic investigations.

Police, BNCMC and other agencies are now examining multiple aspects of the case, including the quality of construction, the repair methodology adopted, the role of the builder and contractor, compliance with structural safety norms, and whether any administrative negligence contributed to the disaster.

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Unsafe Buildings In Focus

The demolition of the remaining structure marks another chapter in one of Bhiwandi's worst building disasters in recent years. While authorities have moved swiftly to prevent another collapse, the tragedy has left dozens of families displaced and once again highlighted the city's long-standing challenge of ageing and structurally unsafe buildings.

As investigations continue, affected residents now face an uncertain future, with rehabilitation, compensation and accountability emerging as the next major issues in the aftermath of the Kohinoor Apartment tragedy.

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