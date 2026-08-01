Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Two Brothers And Cousin From Uttar Pradesh Among Victims Of Kohinoor Apartment Tragedy |

Bhiwandi: A tragic family story has emerged from the Kohinoor Apartment collapse in Bhiwandi, where two brothers and their maternal cousin lost their lives after a portion of the building collapsed during repair work.

The deceased have been identified as Ashok Paswan, Rakesh Paswan, who were real brothers, and their maternal cousin Mukesh Paswan. The three migrant labourers had travelled from Balrampur district in Uttar Pradesh to Bhiwandi nearly five years ago in search of employment. Their untimely deaths have left the Paswan family shattered and plunged their native village into mourning.

Had Been Working In Bhiwandi For Nearly Five Years

Family members said the three had been residing in Bhiwandi for the past several years and earned their livelihood through daily wage labour in the construction sector.

Like thousands of migrant workers, they had left their village with the hope of securing a better future for their families. Their earnings were the primary source of income for their households back home.

Killed While Carrying Out Repair Work At Kohinoor Apartment

According to preliminary information, the labourers had been engaged by a contractor to carry out repair work at Kohinoor Apartment, where structural repairs were underway.

While they were working on the building, a portion of the structure suddenly collapsed, trapping all three beneath the debris. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched an operation, but the workers suffered fatal injuries and could not be saved.

The exact cause of the collapse will be established after the completion of the official investigation.

Grieving Family Struggles To Come To Terms With Loss

The tragedy has left the victims' family inconsolable. Relatives said the three had travelled hundreds of kilometres away from home solely to support their families, but instead lost their lives in a devastating accident.

Their deaths have cast a shadow of grief over their native village, where family members and neighbours are mourning the loss of three young breadwinners from the same extended family.

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