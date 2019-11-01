Waterproof asphalt is a solution for potholes: MSRDC

Mumbai: After drawing flak for pothole-ridden roads, the authorities are coming up with different ways to tackle the issue. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started an innovative campaign asking citizens to show a 3-inch pothole and get Rs 500, while the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has found waterproof asphalt to overcome potholes menace on its roads and flyovers.

The authority following successful experimentation of laying of waterproof asphalt on the Jamsetjee Jejeebhoy (JJ) flyover in Mumbai has now decided to use same on the Panvel flyover.

An official from MSRDC explained that even after receiving good rainfall this time, the roads of JJ Flyover did not wear and tear. “The waterproof quality protect the roads from damages due to seepage, waterlogging and heavy rains. Moreover, the HIMA used improves the ride quality and friction on roads,” the official stated.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai has recorded 2,366 mm rainfall so far this year. The average rainfall for Mumbai is around 1,800 mm, which makes it 26% excess rainfall for the city this monsoon till now. For the suburbs, it has been 67% excess of average rainfall.

Another MSRDC official said, for the JJ flyover the asphalt used has more quantity of kraton polymers. An ingredient that turns the asphalt into waterproof and the surface of the road becomes more durable due to it.

“Since Mumbai is inundated with rainwater every moonsoon this type of asphalt was recommended by the authority’s panelled consultant.

Following which a private company who provides customised asphalt for roads repairing and resurfacing was allotted the contract through tendering process,” said the official.

Every three years, the MSRDC undertakes the JJ Flyover road resurfacing work, which includes laying of asphalt, painting, installing of signboards, if any.

The official informed that to lay this kind of asphalt, the project cost has increased by 20%. JJ flyover is one of the crucial connectivity for motorists travelling from central suburbs towards South Mumbai, providing a major relief from the below Mohammed Ali Road, which is usually congested and occupied by two-wheelers.