Waterlogging, Landslides And OHE Failures Disrupt Mumbai's Suburban Rail Network Across Multiple Sections On Monday | AI

Heavy rainfall and multiple incidents, including waterlogging, landslides, OHE failures and tree falls, disrupted Mumbai’s suburban rail network on Monday. Services across key sections such as Vasai–Virar–Palghar and the Karjat–Lonavala ghat route were hit, causing delays, cancellations and diversions throughout the day despite restoration efforts by railway authorities.

1. Vasai–Virar–Palghar Section (Around 9:04 AM): Train services between Vasai, Virar and Palghar were severely affected after waterlogging submerged tracks, forcing trains to stop from around 9:04 AM. Limited movement towards till Vasai resumed at around 11:00 AM after water levels reduced, but services continued to remain irregular with delays and cancellations.

Limited Movement Resumed at 11 AM After Water Levels Receded

2. Bhandup OHE Obstruction (Around 11:50 AM–12:11 PM): A plastic sheet became entangled in the overhead equipment (OHE) near Vikhroli at around 11:50 AM, disrupting train operations. Railway staff promptly removed the obstruction, restoring normal OHE functioning by approximately 12:11 PM and allowing train movement to resume.

3. Thakurwadi – Major Landslide (Around 2:00 AM): A landslide occurred near Thakurwadi in the Karjat–Lonavala ghat section at around 2:00 AM, affecting all three railway lines. The incident significantly disrupted rail traffic, prompting restoration work and causing widespread delays to several passenger and freightf services.

Obstruction Cleared by 12:11 PM, Normal Operations Restored

4. Monkey Hill, Lonavala Ghat (3:05 AM): Another landslide struck near Monkey Hill at around 3:05 AM on the Mumbai–Pune route. The incident disrupted rail connectivity through the ghat section, leading to the cancellation, diversion and regulation of several Mumbai–Pune trains while emergency restoration work was undertaken.

5. Karjat–Khopoli Section (Around 9:30 AM): A ballast washout was reported between Karjat and Khopoli at around 9:30 AM following heavy rainfall. The erosion of track ballast affected safe train operations, requiring railway engineers to inspect and stabilise the affected stretch before allowing normal movement.

6. Khandala Ghat (Around 10:00 AM): A landslide and a fallen tree came into contact with the overhead electric wires near Khandala at around 10:00 AM. The contact triggered electric sparking and a tree fire, temporarily disrupting operations until railway teams cleared the obstruction and secured the OHE.

7. Bhandup OHE Issue (11:40 AM–12:11 PM): Train services near Bhandup were affected after plastic became stuck on the overhead electric wire between approximately 11:40 AM and 12:11 PM. Maintenance staff removed the obstruction, after which power supply was normalised and train operations gradually returned to schedule.

8. GTB Nagar Tree Fall (2:45 PM–3:10 PM): A tree fall near GTB Nagar disrupted suburban train operations between approximately 2:45 PM and 3:10 PM. Railway personnel removed the fallen tree and inspected the track and overhead equipment before restoring normal movement, resulting in temporary delays to several local services.

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