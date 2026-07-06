BMC Issues Leptospirosis Alert For Mumbai Residents Amid Heavy Rains, Advises Preventive Treatment Within 72 Hours | AI

Mumbai: With heavy rainfall continuing across the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a public health advisory warning for residents about the increased risk of Leptospirosis, a potentially fatal bacterial infection that spreads through contaminated water.

Seek Medical Help Within 24–72 Hours of Exposure, Says BMC

The civic body has advised people who have walked through waterlogged streets or stagnant rainwater—particularly those with cuts, wounds or even minor scratches—to seek medical consultation and start preventive treatment within 24 to 72 hours of exposure.

According to BMC's Public Health Department, floodwater and stagnant rainwater may contain Leptospira bacteria, which can enter the human body through even the smallest skin abrasions. The risk of infection is significantly higher if open wounds come into contact with contaminated water or mud.

Disease Can Become Life-Threatening If Not Treated Promptly

"Leptospirosis is a serious disease and can become life-threatening if not treated promptly. Anyone exposed to rainwater or floodwater should consult a doctor immediately and take preventive medication as advised," the health department said.

To facilitate timely treatment, the BMC has made free medical consultation, examination and preventive medicines available at its Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana clinics, municipal health centres, dispensaries and hospitals across Mumbai.

Residents Urged to Inform Family and Neighbours About Risk

The civic body has also appealed to citizens to inform their family members and neighbours about the disease and the importance of early preventive treatment.

The health department further cautioned that any fever during the monsoon season should not be ignored, as it could indicate Leptospirosis, dengue or malaria. Residents experiencing fever or flu-like symptoms have been urged to seek immediate medical attention.

As a precaution, BMC has advised citizens to avoid walking through stagnant water if they have cuts or wounds, wear gumboots or waterproof footwear while wading through flooded areas, and wash their feet thoroughly with soap and clean water after coming into contact with rainwater.

The advisory comes as Mumbai continues to witness heavy monsoon showers, increasing the risk of water-borne and vector-borne diseases across the city.

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