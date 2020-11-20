Water tax recovery higher in Thane compared to last year 

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has seen a rise in the water tax recovery, compared to that of last year. According to the official, the corporation has recovered more than Rs. 20 crore compared to last year.

The lockdown has affected the economic situation of the TMC. However, this year the water department has collected more amount in comparison to last year.

"The TMC water department has collected a total of Rs. 60 crore this year amid pandemic. In the initial period of lockdown, for around the first three months, the TMC gained peanuts. However, since the unlock phase was announced, the TMC began with the tax collection. Therefore, from July to November, the TMC has collected Rs. 60 crore water tax," said a TMC official.

"The present amount recovered through water tax has noticed an increase by Rs 20 crore this year. Last year, between April to November, TMC had collected a total of Rs 39.69 lakh. Hence, amid the lockdown, the Corporation has gained a good collection of water tax," added official.

Similarly, the TMC has also received a good response to the property tax collection.