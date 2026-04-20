Water Supply Hit Near Prabhadevi Station After Pipeline Leak On Elphinstone Bridge; Repairs Underway

Water supply to the areas near Prabhadevi station has been affected after as a leak in a 150 mm diameter water pipeline is reported on Bhausahab Tondalkar Marg, Elphistone bridge. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Water supply to the areas near Prabhadevi station has been affected after as a leak in a 150 mm diameter water pipeline is reported on Bhausahab Tondalkar Marg, Elphistone bridge. The repair work is expected to be completed by Monday morning, after which water supply in the area will be regularised.

The leak was reported in Sunday 9.40 pm to the civic ward control room. The water pipeline allegedly bursted during the foundation repair work of the MSRDC bridge, which is undertaken by the railways. As per BMC's hydraulic engineering department officials, the repair work is likely to be completed by Monday morning, untill then areas near Prabhadevi station will be affected.

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