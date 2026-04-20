Mumbai Crime Bureau Nabs Five With Illegal Firearms And 21 Live Cartridges From Pydhonie, Probes Bishnoi Gang Links

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has arrested five persons from the Pydhonie area for allegedly attempting to sell illegal firearms and live cartridges without a valid license. | AI

Mumbai: The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has arrested five persons from the Pydhonie area for allegedly attempting to sell illegal firearms and live cartridges without a valid license. Officials are also probing whether the accused have any links with the Bishnoi gang. All five accused have been arrested. They are aged between 19 and 26 years and are natives of Rajasthan and Haryana.The arrested accused have been identified as Surendra Amarlalji Minna (25), Rohit Ghanshyam Mina (24), Kartik Bijander Parcha (19), Deepak Kumar Chitarmal Bil (26) and Ronuronak Pannalal Merotha (25).

Gang Probe

As per Sources told, Based on specific intelligence received from a confidential informant, the complainant verified the input and conducted a raid at the hotel premises in Nakhooda Mohalla, Pydhonie. During the operation, the five accused were found in possession of firearms and live cartridges without any valid license.Police said the accused were allegedly carrying the weapons in violation of the prohibitory orders issued by the Commissioner of Police, Brihanmumbai, regarding possession of arms.

According to officials, the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch received specific information from a confidential informant that a group of individuals would arrive in the Pydhonie area to sell firearms and ammunition illegally. Acting on the tip-off, a team conducted a raid at Hotel Elegant, Room No. 305, located on Narayan Dhuru Street in Pydhonie.

Contraband Recovered

During the operation, five persons were found at the spot. Upon search, the police recovered three pistols along with magazines and a total of 21 live cartridges from their possession. When questioned about the license for the firearms and ammunition, the accused failed to produce any valid documents. They allegedly admitted that they had brought the weapons for sale.

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Following the seizure, an FIR was registered at Pydhonie Police Station under Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, along with Sections 37(1)(A) and 135.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the weapons and to determine whether the accused have any connections with organized criminal gangs, including the Bishnoi gang.

Accused Surendra Meena is resident of Bahura Dihod, Kota, Rajasthan, Rohit Meena of Tathed Dihod, Ladpura, Kota, Rajasthan, Kartik Parcha, of Asoda, Jhajjar, Haryana, Dipak Kumar Bil, is of Umedganj, Kota, Rajasthan and Ronu Ronak Merotha is resident of Tathed, Ladpura, Kota, Rajasthan. 5 silver-coloured firearms and 21 live rounds (cartridges) seized from accused.

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