Maharashtra To Get Rainfall This Week After First Heatwave; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Five Regions |

Mumbai: After enduring the first heatwave of the month, the Maharashtra, including Mumbai and it's neighbouring districts is expected to witness rainfall this week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its district weather forecast has issued Yellow Alerts for the Konkan, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, North Maharashtra and Vidharbha region for 'thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, moderate rainfall and gusty winds' for the next five days.

Yellow Alert Issued

Although, no warning is sounded for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts as of Sunday evening, the region is forecasted to witness light rains or thundershowers. As per local weather forecast for Mumbai City and Suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be partly cloudy, and maximum & minimum temperatures will be around 33°C and 25°C respectively.

Meanwhile, the metropolis continued to witness hot and humid weather over the weekend. As per the IMD officials, although the maximum temperature remains below 36°C, the rise in minimum temperature and heightened humidity, results in discomfort and high body feel temperatures.

Temperature Outlook

On Sunday, Mumbai's Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum temperature of 34.8°C, which was 2°C above normal. The minimum temperature was 24°C. "The normal minimum temperature for Mumbai is around 22°C. If it goes above that, the body feel of hot summer and high humidity kicks in," officials say.

As per special weather bulletin from the IMD for the next five days, there will be no large change in the maximum and minimum temperatures in the Konkan region. While for Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions, the maximum temperature will remain in between 41 to 43°C for the next two days, before experiencing a gradual fall in the mercury. No change in expected in the minimum temperature for the next seven days.

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