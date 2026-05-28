Water Metro: 1st Boat Candela Arrives In Mumbai Awaits Custom Clearance

Mumbai: Delhi-based JalVimana has received the first shipment of the Candela P12 electric hydrofoil ferry boat for the ambitious Mumbai Water Metro project, marking a major step towards the rollout of electric water-based public transport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The boat is currently awaiting for custom clearance at Jawarlal Nehru Port Trust Authority (JNPA), confirmed Cabinet Minister of Fisheries and Ports Development Government of Maharashtra Nitish Rane.

Rane said, “Once clearance is obtained soon some test drives in water will be conducted. Although the supplier told that the boat can do ride even in rough water but we want to be cautious and as monsoon recedes we will launch services.”

A total of 11 Candela P12 ferries have been ordered for the project. The high-speed electric hydrofoil ferries can travel at speeds of up to 40 kmph and have a passenger carrying capacity of 30 commuters.

Rane imformed that the ferries are expected to operate initially on two key routes — from Gateway of India to Alibaug, Mandwa and Versova -Madh as part of the Maharashtra government’s larger plan to develop an extensive water transport network across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The state government is accelerating work on the proposed 340-km-long Mumbai Water Metro project, estimated to cost around Rs 6,500 crore. The project aims to establish an integrated network of modern waterways, terminals and electric ferry services to ease pressure on Mumbai’s congested road and rail infrastructure.

According to project details, the plan includes development of 11 new waterways covering 215 km with 24 stations, along with modernization of existing waterways spanning 125 km across 21 routes and 20 stations.

Of the total project cost, around Rs 3,436 crore has been earmarked for marine infrastructure development, while Rs 3,156 crore will be spent on procurement of 207 electric and hybrid ferries.

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The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mumbai Water Metro has been prepared by Kochi Metro Rail Limited, which had earlier implemented India’s first Water Metro project in Kochi. Based on this report the drive will be started said Minister Rane.

The Candela P12 ferries use hydrofoil technology that allows the vessel to rise above the water surface while in motion, significantly reducing drag, improving energy efficiency and enabling smoother rides. The technology is expected to cut emissions and operating costs compared to conventional diesel-powered ferries.

The project had gained attention last year after Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane visited Sweden and experienced rides on Candela’s C8 and P12 vessels in the Baltic Sea. During the visit, he had stated that the P12 ferries would soon arrive in Mumbai and transform water transport in the city. He had also toured the Candela manufacturing facility along with Candela founder and CEO Gustav Hasselskog and Chief Commercial Officer Nakul Virat.

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