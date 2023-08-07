 Water Leak in Mumbai Local AC Train Inconveniences Passengers; WR Resolves Issue After Video Goes Viral
Western Railway authorities are actively investigating the case in order to avoid similar such incidents from happening in future.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
Water dripping in train | Twitter

Mumbai: In a recent incident, passengers aboard an air-conditioned local train of the Western Railway faced inconvenience due to water leakage in one of the coaches. A concerned passenger tweeted a video of the incident on Monday, showing heavy water pouring from the AC duct of a Virar-Churchgate fast air-conditioned local train on Monday morning.

watch video here:

Following the incident, the train's compressors were turned off by an examiner at Andheri station, resulting in the cessation of water leakage. The authorities informed in a statement that the housekeeping staff wiped the floor of the affected coach to mitigate any further inconvenience to passengers.

Western Railway Investigates Matter

"Authorities are actively investigating the cause of the water leakage to prevent similar incidents in the future and ensure the safety and comfort of commuters using the Mumbai local AC train service," said officials.

article-image

