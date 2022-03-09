e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 06:50 PM IST

Water cut in Kalamboli, New Panvel, Kalundre and Karanjade nodes on Friday, Saturday

Amit Srivastava
Water cut in Kalamboli, New Panvel, Kalundre and Karanjade nodes on Friday, Saturday | File Photo

Water cut in Kalamboli, New Panvel, Kalundre and Karanjade nodes on Friday, Saturday | File Photo

Advertisement

Due to urgent repair work of MJP Feeder Main Pipeline, there will be no water supply at Kalamboli, New Panvel, Kalundre and Karanjade nodes from Friday, March 11, 2022, from 10.00 AM to Saturday, 12th March 2022 up to 4.00 PM, CIDCO said in a statement. After the completion of repairing work too, the water supply may be resumed with low pressure.


CIDCO has appealed to all residents of the above nodes to take note of the same and arrange for storage of water accordingly and use water carefully during this period.

ALSO READ

Watch video: Mumbai youth plays guitar, sings Aditya A's trending 'Chaand Baaliyan' Watch video: Mumbai youth plays guitar, sings Aditya A's trending 'Chaand Baaliyan'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 06:50 PM IST