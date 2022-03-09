Water cut in Kalamboli, New Panvel, Kalundre and Karanjade nodes on Friday, Saturday

Due to urgent repair work of MJP Feeder Main Pipeline, there will be no water supply at Kalamboli, New Panvel, Kalundre and Karanjade nodes from Friday, March 11, 2022, from 10.00 AM to Saturday, 12th March 2022 up to 4.00 PM, CIDCO said in a statement. After the completion of repairing work too, the water supply may be resumed with low pressure.



CIDCO has appealed to all residents of the above nodes to take note of the same and arrange for storage of water accordingly and use water carefully during this period.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 06:50 PM IST