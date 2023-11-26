Water Crisis: Sunteck Sends Defamation Notice To West World Residents

Suntech Realty | File image

The lawyers of Sunteck Realty have sent a legal notice to the residents of Sunteck West World for defamation over water issues. The builder said that the society has been given all the requisite amenities. The entire locality is facing water crisis. The builder said it for the residents to fight with the local authorities for which the builder cannot be held responsible.

The lawyers for Sunteck Realty, DSK Legal, has on Friday sent a legal notice after the residents circulated videos and messages on various platforms and social media blaming the builders for their water vows and also calling names to the promoters of Sunteck Realty.

Builder vs residents since 2022

The residents and the builders have been in a bitter war over water vows since September 2022. The residents have blamed Sunteck realty for not providing clean water to the society.

Municipal Corporation is responsible, alleges builders

The builders, however, claimed that it has done everything possible to solve the issue but the problem is linked to the municipal corporation and they should escalate their grievances with authorities concerned.

“Our client has already complied with their obligations as a developer and has obtained requisite permissions for water connection from Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) for the project but there is sporadic water supply in the entire vicinity by VVMC. Therefore, the question of our client being held liable or responsible for the VMCC failing to provide the adequate water supply in the vicinity does not and cannot arise,” reads the notice asking the residents to refrain from further defaming the promoters. The builder has now asked the residents to issue an apology on all platforms and withdraw all these messages and videos as it causes damage to the reputation of the company