Water crisis may haunt Mumbaikars soon, say experts

Mumbai: In the second day of the virtual panel discussion hosted by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in association with the city-based non-profit body, 'Mumbai First', panellists stated that the demand for water is stated to increase by 40 per cent in the MMR region.

"We have just 40 per cent of the water that was available in 1947, if we don't act now severe water crisis will haunt us in future," said J John, Director, Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP), Thane-Belapur.

Dr Ritesh Vijay, Senior Principal Scientist, CSIR-NEERI stated the importance in situ lake treatment technology.

"Technology of floating rafters and diffused aerators could be implemented in the rejuvenation of lakes in MMR regions.

The panellists also said more than 20 per cent of households living in the greater Mumbai area don't have accessibility to household water and the average continuity of water supply is two hours per day.

"There is a dire need of providing healthy water supply to the slum areas of Mumbai amid the current pandemic scenario as water supply is severely irregular, government and civic bodies are required to look into this issue at the earliest," said Rubaina Rangwala, Senior Manager, World Resources Institute.

Mesha Tandon, subject specialist (Urban Water and Climate Change) highlighted the water stress in light of climate change effects in MMR.

"Alternate solutions like urban agriculture and diversification of water portfolio could be implemented in Mumbai and the MMR regions in order to promote reusable conventional water resources" stated Tandon.