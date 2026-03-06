Watchman Kills Cyclist With Iron Rod In Navi Mumbai After Employer Allegedly Refused Holi Money; Accused Held Within 10 Hours

Frustrated Watchman Beats Cyclist To Death With Iron Rod On Taloja MIDC Road In Navi Mumbai; Accused Held Within 10 Hours | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Frustrated with his employer for allegedly refusing to give him money to celebrate Holi, a 22-year-old watchman allegedly beat a 29-year-old cyclist to death with an iron rod on Navade–IGPL Road in Taloja MIDC on Tuesday night. A man who tried to intervene in the assault was also seriously injured.

Police arrested the accused within 10 hours of the incident and registered a case at Taloja Police Station under Sections 103 and 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

The deceased has been identified as Raju Basumatary (29), a resident of Khairanegav, Devichapada in Panvel and originally from Sonitpur district in Assam. The injured man has been identified as Sainath Bhura Patil, a local resident.

According to the complaint filed by Chetan Dhanaji Kathe (28), he, along with his friend Vinayak Patil and acquaintance Sainath Patil, were travelling on two motorcycles towards Nitals around 9.15 pm on March 3. When they reached near Plot No. T-3/1/1 on Navade–IGPL Road in Taloja MIDC, they noticed a watchman from a nearby plot assaulting a cyclist.

Police said the accused, identified as Tohain Ghosh (22), allegedly struck Basumatary on the head four to five times with an iron pipe, causing fatal injuries. Basumatary, who was heading for his night duty, died on the spot.

Read Also Rameshwaram Cafe Staff Sing Indian National Anthem Before Officially Opening Their Doors In Mumbai|...

Also Watch:

When Sainath Patil intervened and questioned the accused, Ghosh allegedly attacked him as well, striking him on the head with the iron rod and leaving him seriously injured. As Kathe and his friend attempted to rescue Patil, the accused allegedly advanced towards them wielding the pipe, forcing them to step back. He then reportedly returned and struck the injured man again while he was lying on the road.

Senior Police Inspector Pravin Bhagat said the accused had arrived in the area only three days earlier and had joined as watchman. “He wanted money to celebrate Holi, but his contractor refused as he had just started work. He was frustrated and ended up fatally assaulting the victim who was heading for his night duty,” Bhagat said.

Police later launched a search operation and traced the accused within 10 hours of the crime and arrested him.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/