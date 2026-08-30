Watchdog Foundation Urges MMRDA To Install Fans At Mumbai Metro Stations Amid Heat And Humidity Concerns | AI

Mumbai: With heat and humidity making Metro station waiting areas uncomfortable, commuter rights group Watchdog Foundation has urged the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to install fans and other cooling arrangements at stations, particularly on the Red and Yellow Metro lines.

Letter Sent To MMRDA Seeking Immediate Action

In a letter sent to MMRDA officials on Saturday, the organisation said that while Metro trains offer air-conditioned travel, platforms, concourses and waiting areas at several stations lack adequate ventilation and cooling facilities. The problem becomes particularly severe during hot and humid weather, it said, affecting passengers waiting for trains.

“The contrast is striking. Passengers travel in air-conditioned Metro coaches but are required to stand and wait on hot and poorly ventilated platforms without even basic fan arrangements,” the letter stated.

Vulnerable Commuters Among Worst Affected

The foundation said senior citizens, children, women, persons with disabilities and commuters carrying luggage were among those most affected by the conditions. It has sought a station-wise inspection and the installation of ceiling fans, high-volume industrial fans or other suitable air-circulation systems at platforms, concourses, entry and exit points and other passenger waiting areas.

The organisation said the equipment should be installed without compromising passenger safety or Metro operations.

Advocate Godfrey Pimenta, trustee of the Watchdog Foundation, said providing basic cooling arrangements was a relatively simple measure that could significantly improve the commuting experience. The group has asked MMRDA to treat the issue as urgent and provide details of the proposed action and timeline for implementation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/