Mumbai: Opposition Warns Against De-Reserving Byculla’s Alexandra Theatre For Residential Use

The proposed residential conversion of Byculla’s closed Alexandra Theatre has drawn opposition over concerns about setting a precedent for other cinema reservations | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 29, 2026: With the BMC’s Improvement Committee yet to rule on de-reserving Byculla’s 1,005.03-sq-m Alexandra Theatre for residential use, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have sounded a warning.

They point out that Mumbai’s DP-2034 has 119 cinema-theatre reservations spanning 3,09,284.08 sq metres, and fear that de-reserving one closed cinema could set a dangerous precedent, opening the floodgates for similar claims by other closed theatres.

The proposal, tabled before the Improvement Committee on August 12, was put on hold after Opposition objections and is likely to return at its next meeting.

In a letter to committee chairperson Sandhya Doshi, Congress corporator and committee member Meher Haider questioned the move: “If a dilapidated building can be reconstructed and a closed cinema modernised and restarted, why cancel the reservation altogether and clear the way for residential development?”

Congress Seeks Public Disclosure

Haider demanded that the proposal be rejected, arguing that a cinema reservation cannot be cancelled merely because a theatre has remained closed.

She sought public disclosure of the status of all 119 cinema-theatre reservations under DP-2034, along with details of the additional FSI, development potential and potential private financial gains arising from the proposed amendment.

Haider also demanded a comprehensive White Paper on the cancellation or amendment of RGS, playgrounds, open spaces and other public reservations.

Shiv Sena UBT Opposes Move

Shiv Sena (UBT) senior corporator and committee member Sachin Padwal said the theatre had remained shut since 2007, with no serious efforts made to revive it.

“Changing the reservation would deprive local residents of an important recreational and entertainment space after redevelopment. It would also set a precedent, opening the floodgates for similar claims by other closed theatres. We will not allow this proposal to be approved,” he said.

However, a senior civic official said, "The theatre, which permanently shut in 2007, has remained unused for nearly two decades. The proposal is based on a recommendation from the state Urban Development Department (UDD)."

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Meanwhile, the proposal has also faced strong opposition from the Kamathipura Vikas Samiti (Kamathipura Development Committee), which has urged the Municipal Commissioner to retain the existing reservation and reject its conversion to residential use.

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