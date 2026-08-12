Mumbai: Kamathipura Vikas Samiti Opposes BMC Proposal To Convert Defunct Alexandra Cinema Plot In Nagpada For Residential Use

Kamathipura Vikas Samiti has urged the BMC to retain the cinema and entertainment reservation of the defunct Alexandra Cinema plot in Nagpada instead of converting it for residential use | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 11, 2026: The BMC's proposal to change the reservation of the 1,005 sq m plot of the defunct Alexandra Cinema in Nagpada for residential use has drawn strong opposition from the Kamathipura Vikas Samiti (Kamathipura Development Committee).

In a letter to the Municipal Commissioner, the committee has urged the civic body to retain the existing reservation and not permit its conversion for residential use.

Following a report by The Free Press Journal, the committee wrote to the Municipal Commissioner opposing the BMC's proposal to change the reservation of the defunct Alexandra Theatre plot.

In the letter, signed by committee president Dhonthul Balnarsaya, the committee pointed out that the state government, through MHADA, is undertaking a cluster redevelopment project across around 34 acres in Kamathipura.

It noted that the Alexandra Theatre at Versova Street and Jehangir Boman Behram Road stands on a plot reserved for a cinema and entertainment facility, and argued that changing the reservation would deprive local residents of an important recreational and entertainment space after the redevelopment is completed.

Committee Opposes Conversion Of Cinema Plot

The cinema, which permanently shut in 2007, has remained unused for nearly two decades. Once known for screening Hollywood action films and English reruns, Alexandra Cinema was among Mumbai's old single-screen theatres that struggled to remain viable amid changing viewing preferences, mounting financial pressures and the rapid expansion of multiplexes.

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The proposal, based on a recommendation from the state Urban Development Department (UDD), is scheduled to come before the BMC Improvement Committee for approval on Wednesday.

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