Watchdog Foundation Accuses BMC Of Misuse Of Funds In Mumbai Road Concretisation Works | Representational Image

Mumbai: Citizens' group, the Watchdog Foundation has accused the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of allowing widespread misuse of public funds through the alleged use of substandard materials in ongoing road concretisation works across the city.

In a formal complaint submitted to the Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner, the civic watchdog alleged that taxpayers’ money was being “mercilessly looted” due to poor oversight and negligence in the execution of infrastructure projects. The organisation claimed that contractors were routinely flouting quality norms, allegedly with the tacit approval of civic officials.

The Foundation cited several instances of allegedly defective work, including on Church Road in Marol, where cement concrete pipes meant for underground drainage were reportedly found cracked and damaged even before installation. Concerns were also raised over central median slabs and footpath bollards that, according to the group, begin deteriorating within months of being installed.

Trustees Nicholas Almeida and Advocate Godfrey Pimenta questioned the absence of accountability in the certification of construction materials and quality checks.

“It is a fundamental question of oversight. Who is certifying the quality of these materials? It appears contractors are being given a free hand to execute poor-quality work with total impunity,” the trustees said in the complaint.

The Foundation further alleged that although BMC contracts contain defect liability clauses intended to hold contractors accountable for poor workmanship, these provisions are seldom enforced. The complaint also referred to an alleged nexus between corrupt officials and contractors, resulting in repeated cycles of substandard reconstruction work.

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According to the organisation, the failure to ensure quality infrastructure has left citizens facing damaged roads, broken footpaths and recurring flooding problems during the monsoon season.

The Watchdog Foundation has demanded immediate intervention from senior civic authorities. Among its key demands are surprise inspections by the Municipal Commissioner and other senior officials, suspension of civic staff found guilty of negligence, blacklisting of contractors supplying inferior materials, and public disclosure of disciplinary action taken against erring officials.

The allegations come at a time when Mumbai is witnessing extensive civic infrastructure works under the BMC’s ambitious road concretisation programme.

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