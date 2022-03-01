Mumbai: Water supply, traffic affected at Andheri, nearby areas after pipeline bursts; watch video

A water pipeline exploded at Andheri's Link road which lead to severe traffic woes and affected the water supply in Andheri and nerby areas.

(More details awaited)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 11:50 AM IST