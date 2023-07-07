WATCH: Water Supply To Be Cut In Dronagiri, Kharghar & Ulwe On July 7 After Truck Damages Pipeline

There will be no water supply in Dronagiri, Kharghar and Ulwe nodes on Friday morning as the main pipeline of Hetawane Dam was damaged after a container truck hit on Thursday afternoon.

A statement issued by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Thursday stated that the pipeline was hit in Chirner. The repair work has been taken up immediately and it will require 6 hours.

Due to the incident, there will be no water supply on Thursday night and Friday morning in Dronagiri, Ulwe and Kharghar nodes.

The water supply will resume Friday morning at 6:00 am with low pressure. All the citizens are requested to cooperate. Inconvenience caused is regretted.

