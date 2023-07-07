 WATCH: Water Supply To Be Cut In Dronagiri, Kharghar & Ulwe On July 7 After Truck Damages Pipeline
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWATCH: Water Supply To Be Cut In Dronagiri, Kharghar & Ulwe On July 7 After Truck Damages Pipeline

WATCH: Water Supply To Be Cut In Dronagiri, Kharghar & Ulwe On July 7 After Truck Damages Pipeline

A statement issued by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Thursday stated that the pipeline was hit in Chirner.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 12:45 AM IST
article-image

There will be no water supply in Dronagiri, Kharghar and Ulwe nodes on Friday morning as the main pipeline of Hetawane Dam was damaged after a container truck hit on Thursday afternoon.

A statement issued by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Thursday stated that the pipeline was hit in Chirner. The repair work has been taken up immediately and it will require 6 hours.

Due to the incident, there will be no water supply on Thursday night and Friday morning in Dronagiri, Ulwe and Kharghar nodes.

The water supply will resume Friday morning at 6:00 am with low pressure. All the citizens are requested to cooperate. Inconvenience caused is regretted.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: PMC Lifts Alternate Day Cuts After Dehrang Dam Overflows
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Prime Accused In ₹4,672 Cr Dabba Trading Scam Held By Crime Branch

Mumbai: Prime Accused In ₹4,672 Cr Dabba Trading Scam Held By Crime Branch

"Society Has To Devise Ways To Make Media More Accountable, Says Joel Simon

WATCH: Water Supply To Be Cut In Dronagiri, Kharghar & Ulwe On July 7 After Truck Damages Pipeline

WATCH: Water Supply To Be Cut In Dronagiri, Kharghar & Ulwe On July 7 After Truck Damages Pipeline

Mumbai: CBI Registers Case Against Pvt Firms, Others in ₹91.92 Cr Loan Default Case

Mumbai: CBI Registers Case Against Pvt Firms, Others in ₹91.92 Cr Loan Default Case

FPJ Cyber Secure: Fraudster Arrested Fillum Style

FPJ Cyber Secure: Fraudster Arrested Fillum Style