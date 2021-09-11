Watch: Viral video shows cop pushing journalist at Ganesh pandal in Mumbai; Devendra Fadnavis seeks action

A video of a policeman pushing a journalist at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal in Mumbai went viral on social media on Friday.

The video showed the policeman, sans a face mask despite Covid norms in place, asking the journalist of a Marathi news channel to step back.

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, leader of opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, and some journalists organisations sought action in the incident.

Fadnavis said it was not alright to use such a language while talking to a journalist.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Press Club also demanded immediate action against the police inspector.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 11:04 AM IST