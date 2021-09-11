e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 11:04 AM IST

Watch: Viral video shows cop pushing journalist at Ganesh pandal in Mumbai; Devendra Fadnavis seeks action

FPJ Web Desk
Watch video: Viral video shows cop pushing journo at Ganesh pandal in Mumbai; Devendra Fadnavis seeks action | File Photo

Watch video: Viral video shows cop pushing journo at Ganesh pandal in Mumbai; Devendra Fadnavis seeks action | File Photo

Advertisement

A video of a policeman pushing a journalist at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal in Mumbai went viral on social media on Friday.

The video showed the policeman, sans a face mask despite Covid norms in place, asking the journalist of a Marathi news channel to step back.

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, leader of opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, and some journalists organisations sought action in the incident.

Fadnavis said it was not alright to use such a language while talking to a journalist.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Press Club also demanded immediate action against the police inspector.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Mumbai Police imposes Section 144 in city; processions banned, devotees urged...
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 11:04 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal