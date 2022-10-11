Watch video: Women passengers in Mumbai local train hit each other, pull hair for blocking door

Days after a video of women fighting over a seat in a crowded local went viral, another video of a ladies' compartment of a Virar- Dadar fast local is making rounds on social media. However, the case has not been reported to the GRP (government railway police) because the issue was resolved by fellow commuters later.

According to a woman passenger travelling in the same coach, the fight started after some women boarded the last women coach of 15 car fast local at Vasai. One of the women who board the train at Vasai, alleged another woman commuter for blocking the door which resulted in a heated argument between them which later converted into a scrimmage. Later, the video of the incident which was shot by a random commuter went viral on social media

One of the passengers, who was traveling in the same coach, said that a few other commuters interfered to resolve the matter and counciled both the fighting women.

Watch the video here:

What GRP officials said?

When asked the government railway police officials about the incident, he said that no such type of case has been reported to them.

More space for women commuters on WR

Looking at a rise in the count of lady commuters, WR has made provision for an extra ladies' compartment in all non-AC local trains. With this addition, 25 more seats of the ladies II class have been earmarked in eleventh coach from Churchgate end or second from Virar end by providing a partition in this coach. "The coach is just beside the existing ladies' coach i.e. tenth from Churchgate end or third from Virar end.

This facility has been implemented from 8th October, 2022" said an officer of WR.