Women assaulted, chain, mobile snatched in Virar; two held within 36 hours

Two of the four chain snatchers were arrested by police within 36 hours after a woman was assaulted while snatching her chain and mobile, an official said.

The incident happened at Virar station at 2.30 pm on May 15 at Virar Railway station. Two of the four chain snatchers were arrested by Vasai Road Police in Charni Road, the official said.

The further investigation is underway.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 07:15 PM IST