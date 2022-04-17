Watch video: There were attempts to jeopardise peace in Maharashtra, we won't let that happen, says Sanjay Raut

Amid a war of words between the ruling Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, Sena MP Sanjay Raut termed the MNS chief a "new Hindu Owaisi".

Sanjay Raut said that there was an attempt to disturb peace in Maharashtra. Talking about the recent incidents of violence on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti, Raut said that the atmosphere of the country is being deliberately spoiled to gain political advantage in elections.

"There were attempts to jeopardise peace in Maharashtra but people and police here are peaceful here. Some people had mission to provoke riots in name of Ram & Hanuman through 'New Owaisi'...'Hindu Owaisi' of the state...We won't let that happen," Sanjay Raut said, reported news agency ANI.

"I have not taken anybody's name... whatever work BJP made to do AIMIM's Owaisi to win UP elections, the same is being asked to do from Maharashtra's 'New Hindu Owaisi' by the BJP," he said.

His comments came after a press conference organised by Raj Thackeray, in which the latter reiterated his demands for a ban on loudspeakers in mosques. "We don't want riots in Maharashtra. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. But if you [Muslims] do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers for it. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law. After May 3, I will see what to do," he said.

In an ultimatum to the state government, Raj Thackeray recently said that loudspeakers on mosques should be removed by May 3 or else 'Hanuman Chalisa' will be played in a higher volume outside mosques.

Interestingly, amid a war of words between the ruling Shiv Sena and Raj Thackeray, Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that state minister Aaditya Thackeray will visit Ayodhya next month.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 02:31 PM IST