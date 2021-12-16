Watch Video: Supreme court permits bullock cart race in Maharashtra, ministers Dilip Walse Patil and Sunil Kedar hail the decision

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and Minister of Sports and Animal Husbandry Sunil Kedar on Thursday welcomed the Supreme court's decision on lifting ban on bullock cart races in the state.

SC in an order permitted resumption of bull cart race in Maharashtra after four years on the same conditions and regulations as mentioned in the state amendments to Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The State Home Minister in a video thanked the Apex court and said, "This is a matter of joy for all bullock cart race lovers. However, it is requested that all these races be conducted in strict compliance with the terms and conditions laid down by the State Government."



SC in 2014 had banned Jallikattu, bull-race and bullock-cart races across the country accepting that these violated provisions of PCA Act. However, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu had amended PCA Act to allow regulated bull race, which are also under challenge now and pending in SC for over 3 years.

Maharashtra Minister of Sports and Animal Husbandry Sunil Kedar also hailed the SC's order to permit bullock cart races in the state. Earlier, Kedar had been conducting review meetings with parties and organisations in this regard.

Home Minister .@Dwalsepatil welcomes Supreme Court order lifting ban on bullock cart race in Maharashtra with certain conditions. He urged the farmers & organizers to strictly follow those conditions

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/vKGvKSnQ79 — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) December 16, 2021

Animal Husbandry Minister .@SunilKedar1111 welcomes Supreme Court order lifting ban on bullock cart race in Maharashtra. He had recently held meeting of all parties and organisations in this regard

@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/yeCMuDqJYa — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) December 16, 2021

Advertisement

Farmers in Narayngaon, Junnar tehsil in Pune district celebrate lifting of ban on bullock cart race by the Supreme Court today

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/nPCD9w2OQt — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) December 16, 2021

The BJP-led government in 2017 had passed the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill by amending the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (1960). There were provisions to ensure there is no injury to the participating animals. Organisers violating the rules will face up to three years of imprisonment or have to pay up to Rs 5 lakh as a fine.



The legislation was sent to the Union Home Minister and to the President of India in August 2017 for consent. After the government had received the consent, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) approached the Bombay High Court challenging the law. The high court upheld the petitioner’s plea and stayed the implementation of the Act. Subsequently, bullock cart race lovers filed a petition challenging the high court order in the apex court. However, SC ruled that all petitions in this regard will be heard by a Constitution Bench.

ALSO READ Maharashtra govt to allow conducting practice for bullock cart races, says minister Sunil Kedar

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 01:16 PM IST