Watch Video: Shiv Sena leader Bhaskar Jadhav mimics PM Modi during Maharashtra Assembly's winter session

On the first day of the winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, Shiv Sena leader Bhaskar Jadhav mimicked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over bringing back black money stashed outside the country.

After Jadhav mocked PM Modi, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Devendra Fadnavis demanded immediate suspension of the Shiv Sena leader.

The winter session is scheduled to be held from December 22-28 in Mumbai.

As many as 26 bills are to be introduced during the session, including those to repeal the bills introduced by the state government earlier to nullify the effect of the three farm laws of the Centre, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said earlier.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday presented supplementary demands worth Rs 31,298.26 crore.

Of the Rs 31,298.26 crore, the government has earmarked Rs 1,410.81 crore to provide the much-needed relief to the farmers whose crops were damaged by the devastating rains in August and September, Rs 1,330.81 crore for the creation of additional health infrastructure especially to combat the coronavirus pandemic and other diseases, Rs 1,150 crore to the loss-making Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), which is reeling under huge financial crisis because of the COVID-19 induced lockdown and the strike by its employees since last week of October. MSRTC has already incurred a loss of more than Rs 600 crore due to the strike.

Further, the government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore to provide financial assistance to the families of those who died due to COVID-19. They will be provided Rs 50,000 each as per the Centre’s decision following the Supreme Court order.

In a bid to attract domestic and foreign direct investments and thereby provide a package scheme of incentives to small, medium and mega enterprises, the government has earmarked Rs 1,000 crore. Moreover, the government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) Rs 1,000 crore for the payment of compensation towards land acquisition and another Rs 1,000 crore for share capital.

