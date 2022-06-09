Watch video: Rains lash parts of Mumbai overnight

Representative Image | (PTI Photo)

Mumbaikars woke up to moderate rainfall on Thursday as traffic was briefly disrupted in some parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted cloudy skies with a possibility of rain or thundershowers on Thursday and Friday, over Mumbai.

#WATCH | | Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai; visuals from Western Express Highway, Bandra pic.twitter.com/xQyvQNuPsK — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022

Meanwhile the humidity levels of the city have also been around 75% especially in South Mumbai from the past few days causing severe sweating and dehydration as Mumbaikars wait for the arrival of monsoon.

The IMD has set 11 June as the date of monsoon onset in Mumbai which could fluctuate depending on the arrival of monsoon in other parts of the country like Konkan and Goa regions, after which it will reach Mumbai. Monsoon has already reached Karnataka and is heading upwards, an IMD official said.