Advertisement

Updated on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 02:59 PM IST

Watch video: Rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs; click here for latest updates on local trains, BEST buses, airport, traffic

FPJ Web Desk
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and suburbs in the last 24 hours. The rainfall was triggered by the weakening of Cyclone Gulab into a low pressure area.

As per the information shared by KS Hosalikar from IMD, moderate to Intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Dhule, Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune and Satara during next 3-4 hours. Possibility of thunder/lightning accompanied with gusty winds in some area, he added.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli and Jalgaon during next 3-4 hours," the Nowcast warning issued at 1300 Hrs stated.

Earlier on Monday, the IMD had issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, indicating moderate to heavy rainfall. However, the alert was upgraded to orange for Tuesday. Thane, Palghar, and Raigad are on red alert for Tuesday.

Watch video:

From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls to airport traffic and local train status - Updates

BEST update

No diversions reported so far. Click here for the latest update.

Airport update

So far, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has not witnessed diversions and delays and the flight operations are normal.

Local train update

The trains are running smoothly and no update has been issued by Central and Western railway.

Check the Central Railway latest update here

Click here for the latest Western Railway update.

Traffic update

There were updates of the ctraffic congestion on Western Express Highway.

