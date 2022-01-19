Watch video: Prompt action by ticket checking staff saves life of man who slipped while trying to board local train at Dadar station

In many instances, railway officers, constables at the station with their alertness and courage have saved the lives of people by rescuing them from falling under the train. A yet another incident took place at Dadar station on January 15 when ticket examiner saved a passanger falling in the gap between the local train and platform.

While on duty at Dadar station, Nagendra Mishra, senior ticket examiner noticed a passenger falling in the gap between the train and the platform.

He acted swiftly, rushed to the spot and managed to pull him out in the nick of time, thereby saving the passenger's life. By this courageous act Nagendra Mishra has displayed courage, presence of mind and his prompt action resulted in saving a precious life.

A few weeks ago a similar incident took place at Sandhurst Road station where a woman who slipped off while boarding a moving train was saved by an alert RPF staffer.

At Mumbai's Sandhurst Road station, a woman constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the 50-year-old woman from falling under a moving train.

In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that the 50-year-old woman lost her balance and fell down while boarding the moving train. The RPF officer quickly dragged the woman away from the moving train and helped her gain balance. The commuters on the platform rushed to help the woman.

