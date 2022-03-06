Watch Video: PM Modi inaugurates metro rail project, unveils Shivaji Maharaj statue in Pune

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated many projects including Metro rail project, unveiling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue and flagged off 100 electric buses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation. The statue is made up of 1,850 kg of gunmetal and is about 9.5-feet tall.

In an endeavour to provide world-class infrastructure for urban mobility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Pune Metro Rail Project. Prime Minister Modi is visiting Pune today to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several development projects.



According to Prime Minister's Office, the Pune Metro Rail Project project is being built at a total cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore. The foundation stone of the project had been laid by the Prime Minister on December 24, 2016. He will inaugurate a 12 km stretch of the total 32.2 km of the project today.





At around 12 noon, he laid the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental projects. He will also lay the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of the Mula-Mutha River projects.

Rejuvenation works will be done on a 9-Km stretch of the river at a project cost of more than Rs. 1,080 crore. It will involve works such as river edge protection, interceptor sewage network, public amenities, boating activity among others. Mula-Mutha River pollution abatement project will be implemented on the concept of "One City One Operator" at a cost of over Rs 1,470 crore. A total of 11 sewage treatment plants will be constructed under the project, with a combined capacity of around 400 MLD.

Prime Minister also launched 140 e-buses and e-bus depot constructed at Baner.

