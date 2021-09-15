Watch video: Playful Humboldt penguins at Mumbai's Byculla zoo will make your day

The penguins at Byculla's Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo seem to be adapting well to their new home.

In this heartwarming video, the penguins are seen playfully running around their enclosure, chasing a laser light.

In another video, a baby penguin, who is yet to be named, seems cosily nestled behind his parents, making a futile attempt to squawk.

Byculla Zoo's Humboldt penguins Molt and Flipper gave birth to the penguin in August. While another pair- Donald and Daisy, became parents in May, after giving birth to a male chick named Oreo.

Earlier in 2016, the BMC had procured eight Humboldt penguins (three males and five females) for Rs 2.5 crore.

The facility currently has 7 adult penguins out of which two breeding pairs have successfully bred this year. They are kept inside a transparent enclosure that replicates their natural habitat.

In 2018, the BMC had appointed a contractor for maintaining the enclosure for 36 months that are supposed to get over by the end of September. As a result, the BMC had floated a fresh Rs 15.25 crore tender to appoint a consultant for maintaining the pen.

Bringing the flightless birds to the zoo was a pet project of Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, who currently heads the Tourism Ministry in the Maharashtra government.

The penguins had been procured from Coex Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea.

The enclosure for penguins is spread over 1,800 sq ft and consists of a water pool, accommodation area, air handling units and a cooling system.

Meanwhile, civic officials said the penguins were a major tourist attraction before the zoo was shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 03:13 PM IST