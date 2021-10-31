Watch video: Nawab Malik hits out at Sameer Wankhede again; says the officer did not convert because he is Muslim by birth

A day after Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede denied the allegation of any religious conversion, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Sunday said that the officer did not convert because he is a Muslim by birth, as his father had converted.

Speaking to the media, Malik said, "Sameer Wankhede did not convert because he is a Muslim by birth, his father had converted. I stand by my point that he got his job by forging an SC certificate, he has snatched the rights of an SC candidate."

After meeting Wankhede on Saturday, National Commission for Scheduled Castes vice-chairman Arun Halder had said that he thinks the latter belongs to the Scheduled Caste.

"He has denied the allegation of any religious conversion," the official said.

Wankhede today met National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vice-Chairman Arun Halder and handed over an application.

"After listening to his complaint, I think he is from a Scheduled Caste. He has denied the allegation of any religious conversion," Halder said.

While quoting Wankhede, Halder said, "He (Sameer Wankhede) has submitted all the certificates to me, he told me that he is from Scheduled Caste," Halder said.

Slamming Haldar, Malik said, "Halder ji, you are sitting on a constitutional post, keep the dignity of it."

He also said that the photo he had posted yesterday was of Wankhede's relative.

Wankhede had in his letter to the Commission alleged harassment. "I have been risking my life to do good work, but some people abused on the basis of caste and attacking my family, that is why I have come to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes." Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik had accused Wankhede of using forged documents to obtain a government job under the SC category. According to the Maharasthra minister, the NCB Mumbai zone director is a Muslim.

All the allegations made by Malik after the drugs-on-cruise case have been refuted by Wankhede.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 10:01 AM IST