Watch video: MVA govt to give MHADA houses in Mumbai to 300 MLAs of all parties

The Maharashtra government will make available 300 flats in suburban Goregaon for MLAs from rural areas, Housing Development Minister Jitendra Awhad announced on Thursday.

Speaking in the state Assembly during the ongoing Budget session, he said the legislators who do not have a house in Mumbai, do not represent any constituency in the city and who hail from outside the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will be eligible for this scheme.

"Several MLAs come to Mumbai from rural areas. They all are MLAs. It does not matter which party they belong to. But we (the state government) are responsible for them," he said.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will construct this housing complex in suburban Goregaon, the minister added.

These would be High Income Group (HIG) category flats.

First-time Shiv Sena MLA Udaysingh Rajput, who represents the Kannad seat in Aurangabad district, had on Wednesday told Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat in the Assembly that MLAs like him who do not have a house in Mumbai should have "at least 1 BHK flat in some or other corner" of the city.

Thorat had said his department will offer cooperation for such a scheme.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 05:32 PM IST