Watch Video: Mumbai witnesses thunderstorm over some parts of the city

After a brief spell of winter-like chill in the city, Mumbai witnessed thunderstorm over parts of South Mumbai and other regions on Wednesday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier said that the city will experience rising temperatures and some rainy days accompanied by lightning until Friday.



Some parts of Mumbai-Thane region likely to get rains tonight.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 04:45 PM IST