e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWatch Video: Mumbai teen cuts birthday cake with sword; booked

Watch Video: Mumbai teen cuts birthday cake with sword; booked

The video shows the minor being surrounded by friends, all in a celebratory mood as he slides his sword through the cakes arranged on a table.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai teen cuts birthday cake with sword; booked | Twitter

Mumbai: A teen has been booked under the Arms Act for cutting his birthday cake with a sword. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

The video shows the minor being surrounded by friends, all in celebratory mood as he slides his sword through the cakes arranged on a table.

According to reports, MHB Colony registered a case against the 17-year-old residing in Borivali after a person shared the video on social media tagging Mumbai Police and the teen featuring in the video.

Following that, the police tracked the boy and served him a notice, stated a report in the Times of India.

Read Also
Maharashtra: 4 held for cutting birthday cake with sword in Latur
article-image

A police official was quoted as saying that the incident hppened between 9pm to 9.30pm on Friday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch Video: Mumbai teen cuts birthday cake with sword; booked

Watch Video: Mumbai teen cuts birthday cake with sword; booked

Navi Mumbai: Overwhelming response on Indian Swachhata League on day one

Navi Mumbai: Overwhelming response on Indian Swachhata League on day one

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 26 cases COVID-19 on September 18, active cases now under 250

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 26 cases COVID-19 on September 18, active cases now under 250

Mumbai updates: Intensity of rainfall in city to lull over this week

Mumbai updates: Intensity of rainfall in city to lull over this week

Mumbai: Month-long care saves baby from premature birth complications

Mumbai: Month-long care saves baby from premature birth complications