Watch Video: Mumbai teen cuts birthday cake with sword; booked

Mumbai teen cuts birthday cake with sword; booked | Twitter

Mumbai: A teen has been booked under the Arms Act for cutting his birthday cake with a sword. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

The video shows the minor being surrounded by friends, all in celebratory mood as he slides his sword through the cakes arranged on a table.

According to reports, MHB Colony registered a case against the 17-year-old residing in Borivali after a person shared the video on social media tagging Mumbai Police and the teen featuring in the video.

Following that, the police tracked the boy and served him a notice, stated a report in the Times of India.

A police official was quoted as saying that the incident hppened between 9pm to 9.30pm on Friday.