Watch video: Mumbai cop's timely action saves woman trying to jump off from building terrace

A police constable attached to Malad police station saved a woman who was trying to jump from terrace of a building in Malad on Saturday. At the time of incident, the woman was in inebriated condition, however the constable Shrikant Deshpande managed to sneaked from behind and grabbed her before she could do anything wrong.

On Monday, the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh applauded the constable for his efforts and share the video of the incident on Twitter, he wrote, "After an argument with husband, the woman went to terrace and was attempting to commit suicide when the constable Shrikant Deshpande saved her life, "

The entire episode was captured on camera in which husband could be seen engaging her in talks while Deshpande sneaking in from behind. Deshpande slowly climbed the water tank on the terrace and grabbed her from behind while she was talking to her husband.

The incident occured on Saturday afternoon when the 32-year-old woman went to the terrace of Dipak Apartment at Chincholi park in Malad and threatening to commit suicide by jumping off the building.