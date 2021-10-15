Watch video: Another Leopard trapped in Mumbai's Aarey

On the wee hours of Friday a female leopard got trapped in the cage set at unit 13.

Its rosette patterns would be matched to see if it is the suspected leopard responsible for conflict.

Watch video:

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 09:52 AM IST